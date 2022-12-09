Woman dead after northeast Columbus hit-and-run

The crash happened at the intersection of Northtowne Boulevard and Morse Road just after 10:50 p.m., according to Columbus police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman is dead after a hit-and-run in northeast Columbus late Sunday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of Northtowne Boulevard and Brooklyn Road, just north of Morse Road, according to Columbus police. Officers were called to the scene at approximately 10:52 p.m.

Police said 53-year-old Sherhonda Ivery was walking along Northtowne Boulevard when she was struck by a maroon Jeep Cherokee with a Florida license plate.

Ivery was pushed off the west side of the road. The driver of the Jeep drove away from the scene.

Medics arrived to the scene and took Ivery to Riverside Methodist Hospital. She was pronounced dead at 1:23 a.m.

The intersection was closed for about two hours but has since reopened.