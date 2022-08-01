Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on I-270

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 270 on the city’s south side early Monday morning.
The incident happened around 5 a.m. on the eastbound side near state Route 104, just east of Jackson Pike.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the woman was walking in a lane of travel when she was hit by a vehicle.
She was pronounced dead at the scene by Jackson Township Medics at 5:16 a.m.
The driver involved did stay at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.
All lanes in the area were reopened just before 9 a.m.
If anyone has any further information on this incident contact The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 614-525-6113.