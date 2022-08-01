Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on I-270

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the drive involved in the incident did stay at the scene.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 270 on the city’s south side early Monday morning.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. on the eastbound side near state Route 104, just east of Jackson Pike.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the woman was walking in a lane of travel when she was hit by a vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by Jackson Township Medics at 5:16 a.m.

The driver involved did stay at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

All lanes in the area were reopened just before 9 a.m.