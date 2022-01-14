Woman dies from injuries sustained in Franklin Township crash

The crash happened on Jan. 14 around 12:40 a.m. on Frank Road, west of Interstate 71.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A Columbus woman has died from injuries she sustained in a car crash last week in Franklin Township.

The crash happened on Jan. 14 around 12:40 a.m. on Frank Road, west of Interstate 71, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said 22-year-old Maryah Marcum was traveling east on Frank Road when she lost control of the vehicle, running off the road. The vehicle then struck a culvert just before coming to a stop.

Marcum was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said Marcum passed away at the hospital.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Officer is continuing to investigate the crash.