COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman is dead following a shooting Tuesday evening in west Columbus.

Police say the shooting happened in the 700 block of Doulton Court. A call about the shooting was received just before 9:45 p.m.

The woman was taken to Grant Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 10:24 p.m.

The woman's name has not been released.

There's no word on what led to the shooting.