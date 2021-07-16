Woman dies after being shot at Linden home

Police said Supreia Wilson was shot in the 2000 block of Grasmere Avenue Friday evening.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman died after she was shot at her home in South Linden, according to Columbus police.

Police said 31-year-old Supreia Wilson was near her front porch with her boyfriend in the 2000 block of Grasmere Avenue when they saw a black car parked on the street.

Police said three men got out of the car and started shooting at the couple, who ran inside.

The suspected shooters then got back in the car and drove south, according to police.

Officers were called to the scene and found Wilson shot. She was taken in critical condition to Grant Medical Center, where she later died.

Wilson's death is the 109th homicide in Columbus in 2021.