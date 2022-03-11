Woman dead, 4-year-old critically injured after crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A woman has died and a 4-year-old is in critical condition following a crash in Franklin County on Friday.
The sheriff's office said the crash happened around 5:15 p.m. on Cleveland Avenue and Ormond Avenue in Clinton Township.
A gray sedan with plastic covering the front driver's side door was traveling north on Cleveland Avenue and made a U-turn at Ormond Avenue, cutting off a 2014 Honda Accord.
The driver of the Honda, 72-year-old Beverly Preston, swerved to avoid hitting the sedan and lost control. Her car went left of center and hit a 1997 Dodge Ram van, almost head-on.
Preston was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital where she died, according to the sheriff's office.
A 4-year-old boy who was in the van was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital.
The driver of the gray sedan left the scene, according to the sheriff's office.
Anyone with information into the incident is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 614-525-6113 or 614-525-3333.