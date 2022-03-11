Woman dead, 4-year-old critically injured after crash in Franklin County

The sheriff's office said the crash happened around 5:15 p.m. on Cleveland Avenue and Ormond Avenue in Clinton Township.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A woman has died and a 4-year-old is in critical condition following a crash in Franklin County on Friday.

A gray sedan with plastic covering the front driver's side door was traveling north on Cleveland Avenue and made a U-turn at Ormond Avenue, cutting off a 2014 Honda Accord.

The driver of the Honda, 72-year-old Beverly Preston, swerved to avoid hitting the sedan and lost control. Her car went left of center and hit a 1997 Dodge Ram van, almost head-on.

Preston was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital where she died, according to the sheriff's office.

A 4-year-old boy who was in the van was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital.

The driver of the gray sedan left the scene, according to the sheriff's office.