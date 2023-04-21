Sheriff: Woman critically injured after being struck by vehicle in southern Franklin County

The driver of a 2010 grey Chevy Malibu, who was reportedly involved in the crash, said the woman had just run into the road without warning.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A woman was critically injured after she was hit by a vehicle in southern Franklin County Thursday night.

The crash happened around 9:25 p.m. in the area of Alum Creek Drive, just north of Toy Road in Hamilton Township.

The Obetz Police Department was called to the Sheetz gas station on Alum Creek Drive and was told about a woman acting strange in the parking lot. Arriving officers discovered a woman who had been struck by a vehicle up the road.

The woman was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. The driver was not injured, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.