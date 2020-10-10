Woman critical, man hurt in reported shooting at Old Leonard and St. Clair avenues

According to police, officers went to Ohio State East Hospital on a report of two walk-in shooting victims Saturday just before 1 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a woman is in critical condition and a man was hurt in a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

When officers arrived at the hospital, they found a man and woman with gunshot wounds.

The male victim told police he was in his car in the area of Old Leonard Avenue and St. Clair Avenue when a silver Chevy Impala pulled up next to his vehicle. Someone inside the Impala fired multiple gunshots, according to the victim.

Police say the man was hit one time in the right leg and is expected to recover. A woman was hit at least one time in the stomach and is in critical condition.

Two other people were inside the male victim's vehicle but were not hurt.

Officers on patrol were able to locate a scene at Leonard Avenue and Hamilton Avenue.