Woman critical following shooting in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman is in critical condition following a shooting that happened Saturday night in north Columbus.
Columbus police went to a reported shooting in the 3800 block of Bufflehead Drive around 8:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. She was then taken to Mount Carmel East.
It's not known what led to the shooting. The Columbus Police Homicide Unit is investigating because of the severity of the victim's injuries.
Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).