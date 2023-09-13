Woman charged with murder in January overdose death in North Linden

Rebecca Auborn, 32, told police that she supplied Joseph Crumpler, 30, with drugs that caused his death and stole from him while he was incapacitated.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman has been arrested and charged with murder after she admitted to supplying drugs to a man who overdosed in January, police say.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, Rebecca Auborn, 32, told police that she supplied Joseph Crumpler, 30, with drugs that caused his death and stole from him while he was incapacitated.

In addition to the murder charge, Auborn has been charged with aggravated robbery, felonious assault, corrupting another with drugs, trafficking in drugs and illegal manufacture of drugs or cultivation of marijuana.

The incident occurred on Jan. 15, 2023 around 9:10 a.m. in the 2900 block of Azelda Avenue in the North Linden neighborhood.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Crumpler suffering from an apparent overdose. He was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

Auborn will appear in court Sept. 15.