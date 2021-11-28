Woman charged with murder after man dies from Linden area shooting

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning in the 1500 block of East 25th Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman has been charged with murder after a man who was shot in the Linden area died on Monday, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. on Sunday in the 1500 block of East 25th Avenue.

Officers got to the scene and found a man shot in the front yard.

The man was taken to Grant Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at 3:12 p.m. on Monday.

A witness at the scene stated there was a fight before the man was shot.

Judith Tatum, 20, is in custody at the Franklin County Jail. Police said she is charged with murder.

Police have not released the name of the man who died.