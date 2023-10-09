Records: Behavior specialist in Dublin charged for having sexual conversations with 12-year-old student

Mackenzie Sokol, 34, was arrested and charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor after allegedly trading suspected nude photos with a student under 13.

DUBLIN, Ohio — A 34-year-old woman is accused of engaging in sexual conversations with a 12-year-old boy from an education center in Dublin.

Records from Franklin County Municipal Court state that Mackenzie Sokol was a behavioral specialist at Reach Education Service, a school that offers tutoring and other therapy services for children with disabilities.

Court records say Sokol formed a relationship with a 12-year-old boy, who was a student at the school, over social media.

Investigators executed search warrants for Facebook on the 12-year-old’s social media account and recovered messages that were exchanged between Sokol and the child.

Detectives found multiple conversations between the two where sex and/or sexual acts were being discussed. Police said there were conversations on meeting to have sex on three occasions and suspected nude photos were exchanged between the two.

In a discussion on April 20, court records state Sokol and the two spoke whether their sexual acts would be legal and they would only be in trouble if someone discovered their relationship.