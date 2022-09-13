Woman arrested after enlisting help from 14-year-old to create fake Facebook accounts

The woman sent death threats and obscene images to the victim from fake social media accounts with help from a 14-year-old relative.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Vinton County woman accused of harassing someone through Facebook was arrested by the Hocking County Sheriff's Office last week on three separate charges.

Donna Hamler, 46, from McArthur, enlisted help from a 14-year-old relative to create more than eight fake Facebook accounts which were used to send death threats and inappropriate photos to an individual. The victim filed a report against the Facebook user and requested help in seeking a protection order from the sheriff's victim advocate.

According to the sheriff's office, when detectives investigated the accounts they found that the suspect being accused by the victim was not the one sending messages — Hamler is accused of posing as someone else to get them in trouble.

Hamler, arrested Sept. 7, admitted her involvement and also admitted to sending obscene photos to her 14-year-old relative to be messaged to the victim from the fake accounts.

Hamler is charged with disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, pandering obscenity and telecommunications harassment.

She was arraigned in the Hocking County Municipal Court on Sept. 8 and is being held on a $100,000 bond.