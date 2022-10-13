2 arrested for drug possession in Athens County

Both 45-year-old Christina Oliver and 51-year-old David Coen were arrested in Athens County for drug felonies.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were arrested Tuesday in Athens County for drug felonies during an investigation by Southeast Major Crimes Task Force.

Agents with the task force executed a search warrant on the 4000 block of Center Street in New Marshfield on reports after neighbors made numerous complaints about drugs and criminal activities in the home.

When members of the task force and deputies from the Athens County Sheriff's Office arrived at the home, they found meth, fentanyl, evidence of drug use and trafficking and a firearm.

Both 45-year-old Christina Oliver and 51-year-old David Coen were arrested at the home for possession of drugs, tampering with evidence and having weapons while under disability. Oliver was also arrested for tampering with evidence.