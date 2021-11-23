7-year-old boy, mother killed in Reynoldsburg house fire

The fire started around 3:40 a.m. in the 7000 block of Anne Court Tuesday.

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — A woman and her 7-year-old son were killed in a house fire in Reynoldsburg early Tuesday morning.

The fire started around 3:40 a.m. at a duplex in the 7000 block of Anne Court, according to Chief Jeff Sharps with the Truro Township Fire Department.

Truro Township, as well as Violet Township and Jefferson Township fire departments all responded to the scene. According to Sharps, crews had trouble getting to the second floor of the home. The other side of the duplex had nearly no damage.

Sharps did not specify the exact age of the woman, but said she was roughly 31 years old. According to Sharps, a 10-year-old and 13-year-old were also in the house at the time of the fire but managed to escape.