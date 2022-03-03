Witnesses: Teens fired shots into east Columbus gas station prior to officer shooting suspect

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were called to the Marathon gas station at 3377 East Livingston Avenue for the reported gunfire.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Several 911 callers reported a group of teenagers were shooting into an east Columbus gas station prior to an officer shooting a suspect earlier this week.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were called to the Marathon gas station at 3377 East Livingston Avenue for the reported gunfire on Tuesday.

When police got to the gas station, they saw one male run from the area.

Footage from a body-worn camera from an officer chasing the suspect shows the officer telling him to drop a gun.

The suspect then fell to the ground while still in possession of the gun.

Police said the officer, identified as Grady Kissee, shot the suspect after the suspect pointed the gun at Kissee.

"He fell, turned around and had the gun in his hand. Pointed it right at me. He sat up and pointed it at me," Kissee said.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

10TV is not naming the suspect since no charges have been filed at this time.