Witness to be recalled as murder trial of Dr. William Husel enters 3rd week

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A witness is expected to be recalled on Monday as the murder trial of a former Mount Carmel physician enters its third week.

Last week, jurors heard testimony from former Mount Carmel administrator Dr. Larry Swanner, who cited a hospital report for information he learned about Dr. William Husel’s treatment of patients.

Husel is accused of ordering lethal doses of fentanyl for 14 patients during his time as the overnight critical care physician in Mount Carmel West’s Intensive Care Unit. The defense has claimed Husel was providing comfort care to patients in their final moments of life and he has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

During last week’s proceedings, Dr. Swanner said he learned from a hospital report that Husel was the only critical care doctor using 500 micrograms of fentanyl or more when removing breathing tubes from critically ill patients.

Husel’s attorneys raised objections over Swanner’s testimony, as well as testimony from a separate witness who they feared was using privileged and confidential hospital information when providing testimony.

Jurors were sent home early Thursday as Judge Michael Holbrook addressed objections from Husel's attorney Jose Baez, who tried unsuccessfully to get a mistrial declared earlier in the day. Holbrook dismissed that motion.