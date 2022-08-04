Witness testimony resumes in murder trial of former Columbus officer Andrew Mitchell - Watch live coverage

Andrew Mitchell is charged with murder and involuntary manslaughter for the death of Donna Castleberry.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jurors will hear from more witnesses Friday in the murder trial of a former Columbus vice squad officer accused of fatally shooting a 23-year-old woman in 2018.

Mitchell had picked Castleberry up as part of an alleged prostitution sting the night she was killed. Police said Mitchell fatally shot Castleberry after she stabbed him in the hand with a knife.

The defense has claimed Mitchell was acting in self-defense. But prosecutors say it was Castleberry who was acting in self-defense, adding she was in the back seat of the vehicle and attempting to get away when Mitchell shot her six times.

Jurors listened to an audio recording of Castleberry’s final moments earlier this week, during which she can be heard saying, “Do not put your hands on me, no, help!,” and “Please help me!.”

Another detective testified that Castleberry could have been the same woman who fought a detective the week prior. Detectives who investigated the shooting said two knives, a gun and drug paraphernalia were found in the car.

Mitchell is also facing federal charges for allegedly forcing women to have sex with him under the threat of an arrest, pressuring others to cover up crimes and lying to federal investigators when he said he'd never had sex with prostitutes.

Last year, Columbus City Council approved a settlement of more than $1 million in Castleberry's death.