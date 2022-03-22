Witness testimony continues with critical care expert in Dr. William Husel murder trial - Watch live coverage

In the fifth week of a trial expected to last at least eight weeks, jurors heard from family members of patients.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Witness testimony continues with a critical care specialist on Tuesday in the murder trial of a former Mount Carmel physician.

Dr. William Husel, a former overnight physician at the hospital, is accused of ordering fatal doses of fentanyl to be given to 14 patients under his care.

In the fifth week of a trial expected to last at least eight weeks, jurors heard from family members of some of those patients, including one woman who blames Husel and Mount Carmel Health System for her husband’s death.

Christine Allison has a pending wrongful death lawsuit against the hospital system, alleging that Husel’s doses hastened the death of her husband, Troy. 10 Investigates’ review of records shows Troy was among at least five patients whose condition the hospital said could have potentially improved with additional medical care.

The defense has argued Husel was providing comfort care to patients in their final moments, though prosecutors allege the drugs administered were unnecessary and only hastened patient deaths.

Prosecutors previously indicated that they planned to finish their case sometime this week. The defense would then have its turn to call its own set of witnesses.

Jurors are expected to hear more testimony from a prosecution expert witness during Tuesday’s proceedings, as well as from additional family members of victims.