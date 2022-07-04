Witness testimony continues in murder trial of former Columbus officer Andrew Mitchell

Andrew Mitchell is charged with murder and involuntary manslaughter in the death of Donna Castleberry.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Witness testimony continues Thursday in the murder trial of a former Columbus vice squad officer accused of fatally shooting a 23-year-old woman in 2018.

On the night Castleberry was killed, Mitchell had picked her up as part of an alleged prostitution sting. Mitchell was not in uniform at the time, and Castleberry reportedly asked to see proof of his badge, which he could not provide. Police said the two fought and Mitchell fatally shot Castleberry after she stabbed him in the hand.

Jurors listened to a recording to Castleberry’s final moments on Tuesday. In the recording, Castleberry could be heard saying, “Do not put your hands on me." Mitchell responded saying, "She has a knife, she just cut me!"

Castleberry was in the back of Mitchell’s unmarked car when he fatally shot her.

During Thursday’s proceedings, the detective who investigated the shooting said a crackpipe and material with heroin on it was found on Castleberry’s body. Another witness stated Castleberry may have been the same woman who fought another detective the week prior.

The defense has claimed Mitchell was acting in self-defense. However, Castleberry’s family claims it was she who was acting in self-defense.

Mitchell is also facing federal charges for allegedly forcing women to have sex with him under the threat of an arrest, pressuring others to cover up crimes and lying to federal investigators when he said he'd never had sex with prostitutes.