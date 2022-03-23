Witness testimony continues in Dr. William Husel murder trial - Watch live coverage

Jurors heard from a critical care expert this week and family members of some of Dr. William Husel’s victims.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Witness testimony continues Wednesday in the murder trial of a former Mount Carmel physician.

Husel is accused of ordering fatal doses of fentanyl to be administered to 14 patients during his time as an overnight physician at Mount Carmel. The defense claims he was providing comfort care to patients in their final moments. Prosecutors, however, allege his doses were excessive and hastened his patients’ deaths.

Earlier this week, jurors heard testimony from the widow of one of Husel’s patients. Christine Allison has a pending wrongful death lawsuit against Husel and the hospital system for what she says were “appropriate” doses that ultimately killed her husband.

Testimony from prosecution expert witness Dr. John Schweiger is expected to continue Wednesday. Jurors could also hear from family members of one of Husel’s victims who was administered 2,000 micrograms of fentanyl prior to her death.