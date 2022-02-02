COTA cautions winter storm could cause significant delays

The Columbus area is expected to see somewhere between three to six inches of snow with freezing rain as well.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Central Ohio Transit Authority is warning customers to expect significant delays on Thursday and Friday due to the incoming winter storm.

These events could cause delays and significant gaps in service for COTA.

COTA is urging customers to stay at home Thursday, if possible.

If you need to travel, COTA has asked customers to take the following precautions:

Dress warmly and wear brightly colored clothing to be spotted at transit stops.

Call COTA’s Customer Care Center at (614) 228-1776 to find out when the next bus will arrive at your stop.

Allow for extra time to get to your destination. Try to avoid travel that requires connections between multiple lines. That could result in longer wait times.

Be careful and watch your step. Watch for icy sidewalks and streets. NEVER run toward a bus at a transit stop.

Regularly check COTA social media, the Transit App or visit COTA.com to check out the latest delays.

If the Franklin County Sheriff declares a Level 2 or Level 3 snow emergency, customers will not be charged a fare for the remainder of the day.

