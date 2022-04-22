5 Upper Arlington elementary students fall ill after consuming 'non-school food item'

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio — Five children at an Upper Arlington elementary school were taken to a local hospital after the district said they became ill after sharing a "non-school food" item.
In a statement sent to families, Windermere Elementary School Principal Julie Nolan said five students were involved and their parents were contacted.
Nolan adds the school does not believe there is any additional risk to students at the school.
According to Upper Arlington police, the kids were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital. Police said they are investigating the incident.
Statement from Windermere Elementary School
Dear families,
During lunch today, five students became ill after sharing a non-school food item. Upper Arlington police and fire responded. The students were transported to the hospital with contact to all parents of the students affected.
At this time, we do not believe there is any additional risk to students at the school. However, if parents/guardians would like to sign their child out early from school today, they may do so.
We will provide additional updates as needed for Windermere families.
Sincerely,
Julie Nolan
Principal, Windermere Elementary School
Statement from Upper Arlington Police Division
Earlier this morning Upper Arlington Police and Fire responded to a medical call at Windemere Elementary School for multiple sick children and several children were transported to Children’s Hospital. At this time the situation is under control and there is no need for parents to come to the school. The UA Police Division is investigating and we will provide updates as they are available.