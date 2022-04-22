5 Upper Arlington elementary students fall ill after consuming 'non-school food item'

The principal adds the school does not believe there is any additional risk to students at the school.

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio — Five children at an Upper Arlington elementary school were taken to a local hospital after the district said they became ill after sharing a "non-school food" item.

In a statement sent to families, Windermere Elementary School Principal Julie Nolan said five students were involved and their parents were contacted.

Nolan adds the school does not believe there is any additional risk to students at the school.

According to Upper Arlington police, the kids were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital. Police said they are investigating the incident.

Statement from Windermere Elementary School

Dear families,

During lunch today, five students became ill after sharing a non-school food item. Upper Arlington police and fire responded. The students were transported to the hospital with contact to all parents of the students affected.

At this time, we do not believe there is any additional risk to students at the school. However, if parents/guardians would like to sign their child out early from school today, they may do so.

We will provide additional updates as needed for Windermere families.

Sincerely,

Julie Nolan

Principal, Windermere Elementary School

Statement from Upper Arlington Police Division