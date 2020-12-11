Wildlights at the Columbus Zoo now open through Jan. 3, 2021

This year marks the 32nd year for Wildlights as the zoo is covered in more than 3 million lights.

'Tis the season! As the holidays are approaching that means one of central Ohio's traditions is coming back.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced Wildlights opened to the public on Friday and run through Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.

Below is a list of this year's attractions and some information for Wildlights in 2020:

Sparkling Spruce , presented by Meyers Jewelers, featuring two animated light displays, “Candela: The Evolution of Light” and “Holiday Cheer,” located in Adventure Cove

Animated Light Displays, including "Holiday Rhythms Around the Watering Hole" at Conservation Lake, and "Jingle Ball," presented by Nationwide, at the Shores Play Park

Wildlights Rides, including the Polar Bear Express, a train ride through the North America Winter Wonderland; Camel Rides, located in the North America region; and the 1914 Mangels-Illions Carousel, a historic Central Ohio treasure located near the Columbus Dispatch Charities Grand Pavilion. Additional fees may apply.

S'mores Experience - New for 2020, this socially-distanced activity allows guests to gather around a glowing fire to roast their own giant marshmallow. After roasting, seating is available for guests to assemble their own warm and gooey s'more while taking in our animated light display from the shores of Conservation Lake. Advance purchase is strongly encouraged as space is limited. Guests can add a S'mores Experience ticket to any timed entry reservation for Wildlights.

Santa Experience at Polar Frontier, located in the North America Region at the Battelle Ice Bear Outpost. Enjoy the ability to speak with Santa, as well as take part in a safe and fun photo opportunity, while still maintaining social distancing. Please see the "Know Before You Go" section below for more information. Please note that Santa will not be available after December 23 due to other obligations.

, located in the North America Region at the Battelle Ice Bear Outpost. Enjoy the ability to speak with Santa, as well as take part in a safe and fun photo opportunity, while still maintaining social distancing. Please see the “Know Before You Go” section below for more information. Please note that Santa will not be available after December 23 due to other obligations. And, of course, amazing animals! Many animals will be visible from the comfort of heated, indoor shelters including Manatee Coast, Discovery Reef, the Naomi Coyle Dempsey Quest for Enlightenment Interpretive Center, Vanishing Giants, the Reptile Building, and Bob & Evelyn’s Roadhouse Nocturnal Building. Others—including the sea lions at Adventure Cove and, of course, the reindeer—will be outside during the festivities. Please note that some animals settle in early (such as the gorillas, bonobos and polar bears) and will not be available to view after 4 p.m.

Tours and Experiences

This year, you can add to your Wildlights experience and enjoy a unique opportunity to create family memories! Featured experiences include:

Reindeer Encounter – NEW for 2020! Enjoy an up-close experience with the Zoo’s adorable reindeer! During this exclusive opportunity, guests will spend time with the Animal Care team while visiting the reindeer in their habitat to learn more about the care and conservation of this species.*

Wildlights Sea Lion Encounter – NEW for 2020! Join some of the newest faces at the Zoo for a special Wildlights Sea Lion Encounter! Learn about this outgoing species, as well as other opportunity in Adventure Cove, and don't forget to smile! Your sea lion encounter includes one 5" x 7" souvenir photo to take home as a memory of this special experience.*

Wildlights Tour: You can enjoy Wildlights after most of the other guests have left by booking a Wildlights Tour. You will be escorted around the Zoo in a VIP golf cart while snuggling up under a warm blanket with a mug of hot chocolate. It's the perfect experience for those looking for holiday fun with family or friends.

: You can enjoy Wildlights after most of the other guests have left by booking a Wildlights Tour. You will be escorted around the Zoo in a VIP golf cart while snuggling up under a warm blanket with a mug of hot chocolate. It’s the perfect experience for those looking for holiday fun with family or friends. Additional fees apply and advance reservations are required. For more information about these opportunities and other tours and experiences, please visit the Zoo’s website.

Know Before You Go