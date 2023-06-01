Widow wants answers after police say her husband was killed in a hit-and-run crash

Christie Fosnaugh said it was more than seven hours before she knew what had happened.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Christie Fosnaugh knew her husband, Harry, would be running home late from work. But by midnight, she said, she started to worry. By 2 a.m. she called the police.

That’s when she said police told her to call around to local hospitals, and she did. That’s how she found out what had happened.

“Why wasn’t I notified?” she asked as she described her experience.

She was shocked to learn he had died after getting hit by a vehicle.

“I couldn't even see my husband. I couldn't even hug my husband and say goodbye to him,” she said. “I couldn't say to my husband for the last time that I loved him.”

According to Columbus police, notifications to next of kin are made by the Franklin County Coroner's Office or by the hospital to where the victim was transported. Investigators will then speak to the family once notifications are made.

Fosnaugh said her husband was taken to Doctors Hospital.

According to an OhioHealth spokesperson:

"Due to patient privacy laws, we are unable to comment on this specific case. What we can share is that our protocol is to allow loved ones to be present and grieve at the bedside of a deceased family member whenever possible. However, there are circumstances where our ability to do so may be limited or impossible due to the involvement of investigators gathering evidence, restrictions placed by law enforcement agencies, or the necessity of protecting the privacy of other patients. Even in these instances, we strive to work compassionately with these grieving families, though it may not be in the exact manner that is consistent with their wishes. We are deeply saddened by the loss suffered by the Fosnaugh family and send them our sincerest condolences."

Police said investigators have recovered a vehicle possibly connected to the fatal hit-skip and forensics will have to process it first to determine if that vehicle was actually involved.

Fosnaugh said for now her husband's body will remain at the coroner's office.

“I'm just dumbfounded. Nine grandchildren two great-grandchildren five children 36 years of marriage and I just don't know what to do.”