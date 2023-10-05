The central Ohio housing market: Why it's so difficult to buy a home

It's more difficult than ever to buy a home in central Ohio and there's several factors behind this.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — If you're struggling to buy a home right now, you aren't alone.

Buyers are up against record high interest rates, they have to compete with cash offers from investors and the inventory for homes is low.

First time home buys are willing to put in the work to find a home, with rent skyrocketing in the last couple of years.

"From the start of the year. I knew that I didn't want to rent anymore. I was ready to be a homebuyer. I'm in my 30s now, it was just time. I also wanted to stop waiting for there to be a buyer's market because that may never come," said Mariah Garnes.