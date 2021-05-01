Why are nursing home residents getting COVID-19 vaccine before those in assisted living?

Gov. DeWine did not specify how long people in assisted living would have to wait because it depends on the amount of vaccines the state receives.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Virginia Thomas Plyler's mother is 90-years-old and living with dementia in an assisted living center connected to a nursing home in Van Wert.

Those who live in assisted living can't get a COVID-19 vaccine until those living in nursing homes get one first.

That's how Ohio's vaccination distribution plan was intended.

Plyer says it doesn't make sense to her that the state wouldn't vaccinate all of them at one time.

During Tuesday's briefing on COVID-19 in Ohio, Gov. DeWine explained why one group is getting the shot over the other.

“By in large people, who are in high skilled nursing home are more fragile than people who are in assisted living. But if you have someone living in assisted

living or if you live in assisted living, as soon as these four pharmacy companies are done with the nursing homes they are rolling right into assisted living,” DeWine said.

Plus, the state still has to give the second vaccine to those who already received the first shot.

“Unless that speeds up it's going to be a long time going through (phase) 1A and 1B. And I don't like it,” DeWine said.

As for Plyler, she says the longer her mom has to wait for a vaccine, the longer it will take for her to see her mom in person.

“I want the vaccine so I can be in the same room with her again,” she said.

As of Sunday, the state says approximately 61% of nursing homes in Ohio have been visited by a pharmacy vaccine provider.

Nursing home staff and residents who have received their first dose of vaccine will begin receiving second doses on Friday.

DeWine encouraged those in nursing homes who initially declined to receive the vaccine to get their first dose as part of this second round.