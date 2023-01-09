A quest to find the best buckeye

A new OSU football season brings up an age-old question: Who makes the best buckeyes?

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The beginning of a new Ohio State football season begs the question: who makes the best Buckeyes?

A blissful blend of peanut butter and chocolate.

“Who doesn’t love the smell of chocolate?” said Candi Trifelos, vice president of Anthony Thomas Candy Company. “And it's a real unique process to see made."



For each one, it's a 45-minute process for the chocolate to be molded, filled with peanut butter, inspected and sent down the line for labels and packaging.

“We package 400 a minute,” said Nick Trifelos, sales and marketing manager at Anthony Thomas.

And Buckeyes are big business.

"We sell more than 14 million chocolate and peanut butter Buckeyes each year,” Nick said.

They are a family-owned company spanning generations in business for more than 70 years, but only started making Buckeyes in 2000.

“Even though we didn't invent the Buckeye, we feel like we perfected the Buckeye,” said Candi. "We have the official OSU-licensed Buckeye product.”



But on the quest for the best Buckeye, 10TV also checked in with Marsha’s Homemade Buckeyes in Perrysburg where they crank out 90,000 a day.



No matter the name behind the Buckeye, every member of Buckeye Nation has their own favorite. Whether it comes from an industrial kitchen or your own.

But one thing is for sure, the only combo sweeter than chocolate and peanut butter is scarlet and grey.