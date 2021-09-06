Whitehall-Yearling HS postpones game after football team member tests positive for COVID-19

The school’s athletic department made the announcement in a post Monday.

WHITEHALL, Ohio — Whitehall-Yearling High School is postponing this Friday’s football game in response to a member on the school’s football team testing positive for COVID-19.

The school’s athletic department made the announcement in a post to Facebook Monday.

Additionally, all homecoming activities scheduled for the upcoming week will be postponed. That includes the parade, bonfire and homecoming dance, which has been rescheduled for Oct. 2, it reads in the post.

Whitehall City Schools recently announced it would extend its mask requirement to include students in grades 9-12, effective Tuesday. The decision comes in response to a rising number of students in quarantine.

“As we navigate through this pandemic, we continue to follow the guidance of our local health professionals and do what we need to do to keep kids in school full-time,” the district said at the time of the announcement. “It is vitally important that kids are in school and required masking is the best way to avoid missing valuable classroom time due to exclusion.”

