Police: 3 teenage girls facing charges after damaging store, crashing stolen SUV

WHITEHALL, Ohio — Three teenage girls are facing charges after crashing a stolen SUV in Whitehall Wednesday evening.

The Whitehall Division of Police says they responded to the Target on East Broad Street for a report of seven females who were smashing items and threatening the store's security.

Three of the suspects left in a white SUV outside of the store.

When Whitehall officers caught up with the SUV, the license plate came back as stolen through the Columbus Division of Police.

The SUV drove off and a chase ensued for more than four miles.

Police say the SUV ran a red light at a high rate of speed on East Broad Street at Cardinal Park and hit another vehicle at the intersection.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

All three girls were taken into custody. They were later taken to two local hospitals and are in stable condition.

The driver, a 16-year-old, is facing felony fleeing and receiving stolen property charges. The passengers were 15 and 17-years-old.