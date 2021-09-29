Whitehall police searching for suspect after carjacking vehicle; 1-year-old injured

Police said the carjacking happened at an Advance America business in Whitehall around 4:45 p.m.

WHITEHALL, Ohio — Whitehall police are searching for a suspect who allegedly carjacked a vehicle with a 1-year-old child inside Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the carjacking happened at an Advance America business in Whitehall around 4:45 p.m.

The suspect pulled the mother out of the vehicle and drove off with the child still inside the vehicle, according to police.

After police found the car, the suspect led them on a chase before crashing into a home at East Mound Street and Beechwood Road.

Police said the child suffered minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

The mother also suffered minor injuries.