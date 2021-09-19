Whitehall Police searching for missing 88-year-old man

WHITEHALL, Ohio — Whitehall Police are looking for a missing 88-year-old man.
According to police, Wade Mills left his home on Westphal Avenue Saturday around 4:30 p.m. and has not been seen since.
Police say Mills is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 155 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.
Officials have not given a description of the clothes Mills was wearing.
He may be driving a white 2002 Buick Century with the Ohio license plate number 396XXP.
Anyone with information about Mills' location is asked to call 911, Whitehall Police at 614-237-6333 or the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit at 866-693-9171.