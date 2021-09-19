Whitehall Police searching for missing 88-year-old man

Police say Wade Mills was last seen Saturday around 4:30 p.m.

WHITEHALL, Ohio — Whitehall Police are looking for a missing 88-year-old man.

According to police, Wade Mills left his home on Westphal Avenue Saturday around 4:30 p.m. and has not been seen since.

Police say Mills is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 155 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.

Officials have not given a description of the clothes Mills was wearing.

He may be driving a white 2002 Buick Century with the Ohio license plate number 396XXP.