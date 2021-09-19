x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Whitehall Police searching for missing 88-year-old man

Police say Wade Mills was last seen Saturday around 4:30 p.m.
Credit: (Image Source: Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit)

WHITEHALL, Ohio — Whitehall Police are looking for a missing 88-year-old man.

According to police, Wade Mills left his home on Westphal Avenue Saturday around 4:30 p.m. and has not been seen since.

Police say Mills is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 155 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.

Officials have not given a description of the clothes Mills was wearing.

He may be driving a white 2002 Buick Century with the Ohio license plate number 396XXP.

Anyone with information about Mills' location is asked to call 911, Whitehall Police at 614-237-6333 or the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit at 866-693-9171.