WHITEHALL, Ohio — The Whitehall Police Department is asking for help with finding a missing 58-year-old man.

According to police, Francis Smith was last seen at his home on the 4000 block of Doney Street on May 1 around 11:00 p.m.

Smith is described as 5 feet nine inches tall and weighing 212 pounds.

Police said Smith is diagnosed with several medical conditions that require medication that he does not have with him.