Whitehall police reveal policies for officers wearing body-worn cameras

Some of the policies include adding audio on the look-back function and the SWAT team wearing them at the beginning of missions.

WHITEHALL, Ohio — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and other city leaders have proposed changes in body-worn camera policies for the Columbus Division of Police.

The Whitehall Division of Police already has some of those policies in place.

“Our policy is anytime the officers interact with the public or suspects or any call that could result in that, they turn on the body cameras,” said Whitehall Deputy Chief Dan Kelso.

Most body-worn camera videos look the same, but what is drastically different from department to department are the policies of what is recorded and when



In Whitehall, patrol officers grab a camera at the beginning of their shift. That camera records the whole time, no matter if the officer hits the button to record or not.

“There is a 12-hour hard drive that is going to continue to record. It's on a loop,” Kelso said.



It's still the policy for officers to hit record if they are responding to a critical incident.

When they do, a file is created and downloaded at the end of their shift when they dock the camera to charge it. That is the only video that is uploaded to the server. There's a fail-safe if the officer doesn't hit record or do so before an incident.

“What's nice is the other video is still there, and for instance, if something happens and the officer forgets to or didn't have time to hit the button and it's a critical incident, we can go back and create a file,” Kelso said.



Kelso says officers can turn off their cameras when having conversations with their command staff, or while they are on break. He admits officers were skeptical of the constant recording at first, but have adapted.



“Once they saw how the body cameras protected them, especially against complaints where people say this officer was rude, he did this, he did that,” Kelso said.



He says Whitehall is constantly updating their policy and recently added audio on the look-back function, and their SWAT team will also begin wearing them for some missions.

The discussion on body-worn camera policy comes after the death of Andre' Hill last month.

Former Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy fatally shot Hill but didn't turn on his body camera until after the shooting.

The city fired Coy for using deadly force that was later deemed to be unreasonable by Police Chief Thomas Quinlan and the city's public safety director.