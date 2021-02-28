Whitehall police looking for witness in fatal hit-skip from 2018

Phillippe Schlagetter, 57, died after he was hit by a vehicle in the area of East Main Street and Shady Lane Road on February 21, 2018.

WHITEHALL, Ohio — The Whitehall Police Department is looking for a person who witnessed a fatal hit-skip that happened in 2018.

On Feb. 21 around 10:15 p.m., officers responded to a hit-skip at the intersection of East Main Street and Shady Lane Road, where a pedestrian was struck and killed.

The vehicle believed to be involved may be a red SUV. The vehicle was traveling west on East Main Street, turned south on Shady Lane Road and then hit 57-year-old Phillippe Schlagetter.

Schlagetter was crossing Shady Lane Road in the crosswalk at that time. The vehicle left without stopping.

Surveillance footage revealed there was a witness driving directly behind the vehicle that struck and killed Schlagetter. It is clear from the footage that the witness saw the incident and even stopped in front of the body.

Whitehall Police Deputy Chief Dan Kelso said in a statement, "This individual has a legal obligation to come forward to police and report exactly what he or she saw. Not only do they have a legal obligation, they have a moral obligation. How would they feel if this was their family member and a witness did or said nothing?"