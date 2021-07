Liliana Garcia was last seen on June 6.

WHITEHALL, Ohio — Whitehall police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Liliana Garcia was last seen on June 6 when she ran away from home, police said.

She may be in Whitehall or on the west side of Columbus, according to police.

Police said she is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

She has reddish-brown hair and brown eyes.