Whitehall police say 4-year-old girl has been located; suspect in custody

Whitehall police said a 4-year-old girl reported missing on Wednesday has been safely located in Indiana and a suspect is in custody
Police say she was taken without her parents' knowledge Wednesday morning by a relative.
Detectives were able to track the family member and was stopped by Indiana State Troopers on I-70 in Terra Haute, Indiana.
The family member that kidnapped the girl is in custody and charges are pending. He also had an arrest warrant out for an unrelated kidnapping of another child in Indiana.
Whitehall police say the suspect's identity will be released at a later time.