Whitehall police say 4-year-old girl has been located; suspect in custody

Police say she was located by Indiana State Troopers in Terra Haute, Indiana

Whitehall police said a 4-year-old girl reported missing on Wednesday has been safely located in Indiana and a suspect is in custody

Police say she was taken without her parents' knowledge Wednesday morning by a relative.

Detectives were able to track the family member and was stopped by Indiana State Troopers on I-70 in Terra Haute, Indiana.

The family member that kidnapped the girl is in custody and charges are pending. He also had an arrest warrant out for an unrelated kidnapping of another child in Indiana.