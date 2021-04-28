Whitehall police arrest man accused of stalking ex-girlfriend

The victim reported Gyasi Coles had shown up at her work, her home and her family’s home to try to contact her.

WHITEHALL, Ohio — A man was arrested Tuesday after his ex-girlfriend reported that he was stalking her.

The victim reported to the Whitehall Police Department Sunday that Gyasi Coles had shown up at her work, her home and her family’s home to try to contact her.

According to police, the victim said Coles chased her while she was driving her vehicle. Coles ran into the rear of her vehicle and continued to accelerate while pushing her forward.

Officers found Coles Tuesday near the victim and attempted a traffic stop. Coles fled in his vehicle, according to police.

Due to public safety concerns, the vehicle chase was ended, but Whitehall police found Coles shortly after. Detectives tried to stop Coles but he rammed into the police vehicles and fled the area.

Coles was found by police for a third time Tuesday, but he once again fled from officers. After a brief pursuit, Coles wrecked into a parked vehicle in the area of Ellery Dr. and Lattimer Dr. in Columbus.

Coles was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with three counts of failure to comply with the order of a police officer and menacing by stalking.

“The victim from this incident reported being afraid for her safety. Our patrol officers and detectives did a great job taking this suspect off the street in a timely manner," Deputy Chief Dan Kelso said.

No one was injured during this arrest, according to police.