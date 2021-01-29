Whitehall man charged for kicking out window at U.S. Capitol during riot

Troy Faulkner faces four federal charges for his alleged involvement in the riot.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Southern District Court has charged a Whitehall man after he allegedly kicked in a window at the U.S. Capitol during the riot on Jan 6.

The court affidavit says Troy Faulkner was seen in a YouTube video in a jacket that had "Faulkner Painting" on the back and was seen kicking in a window at the U.S. Capitol. A report from the Ohio Secretary of State's office said Faulkner did own a painting business in the Whitehall area.

An FBI agent talked to an officer at the Whitehall Police Department where the officer confirmed that he had arrested Faulkner in the past and confirmed his identity in the YouTube video.

Further investigation showed that Faulkner was discussing his involvement in the riot on Facebook claiming "We took it to there front door..."

Faulkner called the FBI on Jan. 13 to turn himself in.

He faces four federal charges in the Southern District of Ohio: