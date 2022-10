Police said the shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. outside the Kroger located at 3675 East Broad Street.

WHITEHALL, Ohio — A woman was shot during an argument in the parking lot of a Kroger in Whitehall on Monday.

The woman drove herself to the hospital after the shooting. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.