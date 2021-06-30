Whitehall City Schools superintendent passes away

According to the school district, Brian Hamler died from an incurable lung disease on Tuesday.

WHITEHALL, Ohio — Whitehall City Schools Superintendent Brian Hamler passed away on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the school district.

Hamler died from an incurable lung disease that causes difficulty breathing called idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Hamler was the school district's eighth superintendent and has been in the role since 2013. He went to Whitehall-Yearling High School in 1977 while earning his Bachelor's degree from Capital University in 1981 and his Master's degree from Ohio State University in 1998.

Prior to his role as superintendent, Hamler worked for Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools, Westerville City Schools and South-Western City Schools.

The WCS Board of Education appointed Dr. Wade Lucas to serve as the district's superintendent pro tempore.