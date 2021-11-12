Whitehall City Schools names new superintendent

Sharee Wells was selected from a pool of 30 candidates.

WHITEHALL, Ohio — Sharee Wells, a former assistant superintendent at Hilliard City Schools, has been named the next superintendent for Whitehall City Schools.

Before her time in Hilliard, she served as the Director of Professional Learning at the Educational Service Center of Central Ohio and the Executive Director of High Schools for Columbus City Schools.

“Sharee is known in educational circles as someone with high standards for creating solutions to problems, monitoring progress, and leading teams through transformation processes,” said WCS Board President, Mike Adkins. “After the tragic loss of superintendent Hamler a few months ago, we knew this district was going to go through a monumental transition. We feel Sharee is the perfect person to lead our district into this next chapter,” said in a press release.

According to the release from the district, in the event of successful negotiation of a contract, board approval will take place on Monday, December 6 in a special board meeting.