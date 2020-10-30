White Castle restaurants to close for part of Election Day to allow employees to vote

Your access to an Election Day Slider could be briefly delayed as the company "starts a new tradition."

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Add White Castle restaurants to the list of Election Day closures you may encounter, at least for part of the day.

In a press release, White Castle said all of their restaurants would be closed on Tuesday, Nov. 3 between 7 and 11 a.m. "to give team members time to vote in the 2020 presidential election."

The company said they would allow a paid four-hour break for restaurant employees and those scheduled to work in the home office and manufacturing plants that morning.

“White Castle is a family-owned business that has been around for nearly 100 years, so this is our 25th presidential election,” said Lisa Ingram, president and CEO. “We have decided to start a new tradition. Starting this year and going forward, White Castle will give team members time to exercise their right to vote in presidential elections. We believe voting is a right of responsible citizenship, and we want all our team members to have that opportunity.”

The closure, even for part of a day, is notable for a company known for being open around the clock every day except Christmas.