White Castle restaurants to close for part of Election Day to allow employees to vote

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Add White Castle restaurants to the list of Election Day closures you may encounter, at least for part of the day.
In a press release, White Castle said all of their restaurants would be closed on Tuesday, Nov. 3 between 7 and 11 a.m. "to give team members time to vote in the 2020 presidential election."
The company said they would allow a paid four-hour break for restaurant employees and those scheduled to work in the home office and manufacturing plants that morning.
“White Castle is a family-owned business that has been around for nearly 100 years, so this is our 25th presidential election,” said Lisa Ingram, president and CEO. “We have decided to start a new tradition. Starting this year and going forward, White Castle will give team members time to exercise their right to vote in presidential elections. We believe voting is a right of responsible citizenship, and we want all our team members to have that opportunity.”
The closure, even for part of a day, is notable for a company known for being open around the clock every day except Christmas.
“The introduction of this new tradition underscores just how important we think it is that everybody has time to vote,” Ingram said.