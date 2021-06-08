White Castle raises starting hourly pay to $15 in Columbus-area hiring effort

White Castle said the move is an effort to bring on an additional 100 employees.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — White Castle is boosting its starting hourly pay in an effort to bring in more employees at locations throughout the Columbus area.

In a release sent Tuesday, the popular hamburger chain said it’s raising its starting hourly pay to $15 an hour, up from the $11.50 -- and $13 in some locations -- previously offered.

White Castle said the move is an effort to bring on an additional 100 employees.

“As a family owned business that’s been around for 100 years, we know we owe our success to our terrific team members,” said Theresa Kaszubski, regional director of restaurant operations at White Castle. “So we’re committed to making White Castle one of the very best places to work, and that starts by offering significant starting hourly pay.”

According to the release, White Castle saw success when it increased the hourly pay to $15 at its Detroit locations, with three times the amount of applications submitted.

The company listed off several other benefits available to employees, including access to free meals while on the job, as well as health care, dental and vision benefits for full-time employees. Additionally, White Castle also offers tuition reimbursement and scholarship opportunities, according to the release.