17-year-old charged for bringing loaded gun into Whetstone High School

Columbus police said the gun, found in the student's backpack, was loaded with three live rounds of ammunition.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old student was arrested Tuesday morning after police say he brought a loaded handgun into Whetstone High School.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, a student arriving late to school was stopped after entering the building by a staff member. Police said the teen "made a joke" about being late because another student was showing him a handgun.

Both students were then taken to the security office at the school and a gun was found inside one of the student's backpack by a security officer. Police said the gun was loaded with three live rounds of ammunition.

The 17-year-old was arrested and charged for carrying a concealed weapon in a school zone.