17-year-old charged for bringing loaded gun into Whetstone High School

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old student was arrested Tuesday morning after police say he brought a loaded handgun into Whetstone High School.
According to the Columbus Division of Police, a student arriving late to school was stopped after entering the building by a staff member. Police said the teen "made a joke" about being late because another student was showing him a handgun.
Both students were then taken to the security office at the school and a gun was found inside one of the student's backpack by a security officer. Police said the gun was loaded with three live rounds of ammunition.
The 17-year-old was arrested and charged for carrying a concealed weapon in a school zone.
According to police, the teen was interviewed by the detective assigned to the case and he admitted to possessing the handgun prior to and when entering the high school.