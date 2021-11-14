x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Where you can see Santa in central Ohio this holiday season

10TV has compiled a list of locations where you can find Santa Claus and grab a photo.
Credit: Kiselev Andrey Valerevich/shutterstock.com

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Santa is officially back from vacation and beginning to make appearances at malls and cities throughout central Ohio. 

10TV has compiled a list of locations where you can find Santa Claus and grab a photo. Just keep reading for everything you need to know: 

Malls:

Easton Town CenterEaston’s North District next to Tiffany & Co. | Nov. 20 - Dec. 24 

Polaris Fashion PlaceSantaville in Center Court | Nov. 14 - Dec. 24 

Tanger Outlets: Center Courtyard | Nov. 19 

The Mall at Tuttle Crossing: Lower Level Macy’s Court | Nov. 18 - Dec. 24 

City Hosted:

Delaware: Main Street Delaware Welcome Center | Dec. 3 - 4 

Dublin: Coffman Park | Dec. 2 

Grandview Heights: Grandview Avenue | Dec. 7 

Marysville: Partners Park | Nov. 29 - Dec. 3 

New Albany: Market Square | Nov. 21

Pickerington: 100 Lockville Road | Dec. 1 

Upper Arlington: Mallway Park | Dec. 3 

Westerville: State Street | Dec. 3 

Worthington: Downtown Worthington | Nov. 28 

Other locations:

Oakland Nurseries: 1156 Oakland Park Ave, Columbus | Nov. 22 - Dec. 15    

Wildlights: Polar Frontier, Columbus Zoo and Aquarium | Nov. 19 - Jan. 2 

____________ 

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles

In Other News

Prominent Columbus women share stories of hair discrimination