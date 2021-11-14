Where you can see Santa in central Ohio this holiday season

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Santa is officially back from vacation and beginning to make appearances at malls and cities throughout central Ohio.
10TV has compiled a list of locations where you can find Santa Claus and grab a photo. Just keep reading for everything you need to know:
Malls:
Easton Town Center: Easton’s North District next to Tiffany & Co. | Nov. 20 - Dec. 24
Polaris Fashion Place: Santaville in Center Court | Nov. 14 - Dec. 24
Tanger Outlets: Center Courtyard | Nov. 19
The Mall at Tuttle Crossing: Lower Level Macy’s Court | Nov. 18 - Dec. 24
City Hosted:
Delaware: Main Street Delaware Welcome Center | Dec. 3 - 4
Dublin: Coffman Park | Dec. 2
Grandview Heights: Grandview Avenue | Dec. 7
Marysville: Partners Park | Nov. 29 - Dec. 3
New Albany: Market Square | Nov. 21
Pickerington: 100 Lockville Road | Dec. 1
Upper Arlington: Mallway Park | Dec. 3
Westerville: State Street | Dec. 3
Worthington: Downtown Worthington | Nov. 28
Other locations:
Oakland Nurseries: 1156 Oakland Park Ave, Columbus | Nov. 22 - Dec. 15
Wildlights: Polar Frontier, Columbus Zoo and Aquarium | Nov. 19 - Jan. 2
____________