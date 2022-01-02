Ready for another winter freeze? Here's where you can find salt in central Ohio

The average price for a bag of salt in our area is about $8.50.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With freezing rain and ice in the forecast, stores across Columbus are helping people get prepared.

The owners of the Beechwold Hardware store in Clintonville said salt is going quickly, but they are not experiencing a shortage, therefore, you should not feel the pinch of supply chain issues when buying salt.

"The salt is the same price to me from my vendor, and it's also the same price to the customers, so the salt hasn't gone up. We haven't seen any inflation with salt prices as opposed to everything else across the industry," said Patrick Moore, co-owner of Beechwold Hardware.

If your neighborhood store runs out of salt, Moore said you can use all-purpose sand or play sand. You can also use kitty litter to put down for traction.