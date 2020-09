We asked Facebook users, "Where were you on September 11, 2001?" The answers prove we remember.

Where were you on September 11, 2001?

Nineteen years later, we asked 10TV Facebook fans that question, and we received more than 2,500 comments.

People shared deeply personal stories and feelings of uncertainty, sadness, anger, and pride.

Central Ohioans made it clear they never will forget the lives lost that day and the heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice.