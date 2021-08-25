'WAG! Festival' returns to Columbus this Saturday

WAG! Festival -- also referred to as the Coolest Dog Day Ever -- runs from 10 a.m - 4p.m. this Saturday at Prairie Oaks Metro Park.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Let’s be real: Your dog deserves special treatment every day of the week, but this weekend an entire festival returns to Columbus aimed at celebrating your canine companion.

WAG! Festival -- also referred to as the Coolest Dog Day Ever -- runs from 10 a.m - 4p.m. this Saturday at Prairie Oaks Metro Park.

Once again, 10TV has partnered with Columbus Metro Parks, The Ohio State University, and several other organizations to make the event possible.

According to the event's website, WAG! Festival features a day full of activities the whole family can enjoy, from hiking, to swimming. A series of booths featuring local vendors will also be available to offer advice and products aimed at pampering your pup.

The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center booth, for example, will provide helpful tips about separation anxiety as more people return to work and in-person learning.

As more people go back to work and more family members return to school, it’s important to be aware of... Posted by WAG! Festival on Thursday, August 19, 2021

The day-long event is free. You can learn more about it here.