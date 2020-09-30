Where to find peak fall foliage in Ohio

While the official peak for fall color is not until the end of October, we are starting to notice a bit of a change.

Have you seen the fall colors emerge in your neighborhood?

While the official peak for fall color is not until the end of October, we are starting to notice a bit of a change.

According to the state foresters at the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, color will emerge from north to south across the state. Each week they will release a fall report to track the change of fall color.

As of their latest report, they have noticed a patchy change in parts of northern Ohio like Cleveland and Toledo.

The weather, elevation, and time of year all has a big factor on when we will see change but the color of the fall foliage.

Jamie Regula, state forester with the ODNR, says that if you are looking for red leaves then you need to find oaks or a maple tree.

If you want more yellows, that comes from black walnut or black locust tree.

We also need cool mornings and warm afternoons in the forecast to produce the bright colors we love to see this time of year.